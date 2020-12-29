Newcrest Exercises Option to move to Stage One under its farm-in agreement at Cornerstone’s Miocene gold-copper Project, Chile

OTTAWA, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) is pleased to announce that Newcrest International Pty Limited (“Newcrest”), a subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX: NCM)), having completed its initial minimum work commitment of US$1.1 million at the Miocene gold-copper project in Chile (the “Project”), has elected to exercise its option to advance to Stage 1 under the Farm-in Agreement between them dated December 7, 2018 (see Cornerstone news release dated December 10, 2018).



In connection with this option exercise, Newcrest will be making a payment of US$500,000 to Cornerstone (see Miocene Farm-in Agreement Terms, below).