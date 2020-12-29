Newcrest Exercises Option to move to Stage One under its farm-in agreement at Cornerstone’s Miocene gold-copper Project, Chile
OTTAWA, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) is pleased to
announce that Newcrest International Pty Limited (“Newcrest”), a subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX: NCM)), having completed its initial minimum work commitment of US$1.1 million at
the Miocene gold-copper project in Chile (the “Project”), has elected to exercise its option to advance to Stage 1 under the Farm-in Agreement between them dated December 7, 2018 (see Cornerstone
news release dated December 10, 2018).
In connection with this option exercise, Newcrest will be making a payment of US$500,000 to Cornerstone (see Miocene Farm-in Agreement Terms, below).
Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, drilling has been deferred and is now planned in the next austral summer season between December 2021 and April 2022.
Figures referred to in this news release can be seen in PDF format by accessing the version of this release on the Company’s website (www.cornerstoneresources.com) or by clicking on the link below: https://cornerstoneresources.com/site/assets/files/5790/nr20-38figures ....
Miocene Farm-in Agreement Terms (all $ are US$)
- Newcrest has the option to earn up to a 75% interest in the Project in stages, as follows:
-
Initial option period: making an up-front payment to Cornerstone of $100,000 (paid), and spending a minimum of $1.1 million (completed);
-
Stage 1 (4 years): paying $500,000 to Cornerstone and spending a further $8 million (with a minimum of $500,000 in each year to maintain the option) to earn a
51% interest in the Project (49% if Newcrest does not proceed with Stage 2) (such interest to be held through shares in a newly incorporated Chilean
company);
-
Stage 2 (2 years): paying $650,000 to Cornerstone and completing a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 on any target area
in the Project, to increase its interest in the Project to 65% (Newcrest may extend Stage 2 to 3 years by paying Cornerstone $250,000); and
-
Stage 3 (2 years): incurring expenditures of $100 million or completing a bankable feasibility study (BFS), whichever occurs first, to increase its interest in the Project to
75% (Newcrest may extend Stage 3 by up to an additional 2 years by paying $500,000 to Cornerstone for each 1 year extension).
