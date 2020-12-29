ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results January 25th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) is scheduled to announce earnings and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on January 25, 2021 at 4 p.m. ET. The news release will be available at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will host a live audio webcast to discuss earnings and results on Monday, January 25, 2021 beginning at 5:15 p.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.servisfirstbancshares.com. A replay of the call will be available until February 5, 2021.