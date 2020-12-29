 

Global Infrastructure Partners Announces Acquisition Of MAP Energy's Renewable Energy Business

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 16:35  |  46   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading global, independent infrastructure investor, today announced the acquisition of MAP RE/ES, the renewable energy business of MAP Energy (MAP).  GIP's fourth flagship fund, GIP IV, will acquire 100% of the MAP RE/ES investment platform, team, and renewable energy assets under management from MAP, a private fund manager and energy investor.  The assets include a portfolio of producing royalty interests across more than 16,000 MW of operating wind and solar projects in the United States, as well as a nationwide development pipeline managed through joint ventures with leading national and regional development partners.  The MAP RE/ES business will continue to be led by its existing investment team.

This transaction expands on GIP's global renewables investment strategy, which has a proven track record of value creation.  GIP's current portfolio includes approximately $9 billion of equity investments and commitments in the sector, and ownership interests in over 10 GW of operating renewable assets and over 65 GW under construction or in development.

Adebayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of GIP, said, "We are excited to announce the acquisition of MAP's world-class renewables business.  MAP RE/ES has been one of the most successful investors in U.S. renewables and has created an attractive, extremely diversified portfolio that includes exceptionally high-quality operating cash flow from the royalty interests and the opportunity to invest additional capital in a leading development pipeline.  We look forward to working with the team that built this highly successful business."

Aaron Zubaty, CEO of MAP RE/ES, added: "Partnering with a global leader in infrastructure investing that also shares our values and philosophy is a rare opportunity.  Our team is delighted to collaborate with GIP to advance more than 15 years of work to date as we continue the meticulous management and growth of our assets."  

About Global Infrastructure Partners

Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") is an independent infrastructure fund manager that makes equity and debt investments in infrastructure assets and businesses. GIP targets investments in the energy, transport and water/waste sectors in both OECD and select emerging market countries. GIP's teams are located in 10 offices: London, New York, Stamford (Connecticut), Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore and Hong Kong. GIP's credit platform ("GIP Credit") provides financing solutions and makes debt and non-common equity investments in infrastructure assets and companies. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.

About MAP Energy, LLC

MAP Energy (MAP) is one of the longest-standing private energy investment firms in the U.S.  Founded in 1987, MAP manages a $1.4 billion portfolio of U.S. natural gas royalty investments and since 2005 has been an innovative investor in renewable energy projects, including the invention of the renewable energy royalty structure that has now become an industry standard.  MAP RE/ES has directly funded the development of more than 16,000 MW of operating wind and solar generating capacity located across the United States. More information is available at www.map-energy.com.

Media contacts:


Media Inquiries Team

CLP Strategies

mediainquiries@global-infra.com

ppendleton@clpstrategies.com

+1 646 282 1545

+1 914 364 8024

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Infrastructure Partners Announces Acquisition Of MAP Energy's Renewable Energy Business NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading global, independent infrastructure investor, today announced the acquisition of MAP RE/ES, the renewable energy business of MAP Energy (MAP).  GIP's fourth …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
En+ Group Metals segment becomes a member of the Japan Climate Leaders' partnership (JCLP)
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Global Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles Market to Expand with Advancements in Interior Planning and Designing: TMR
Expansive Application Outreach to Serve as Major Growth Influencer for Load Cells Market during Tenure of 2019-2027: TMR
Vendors in IoT Operating Systems Market Benefit from Penetrating of IoT in Healthcare Sector, Market to Clock CAGR of ~38% from 2020 to 2030: TMR
UnionPay International Partners with Solidarnost Bank and Huawei to Further Encourage Contactless ...
FDA Accepts Alkermes' Resubmission of New Drug Application for ALKS 3831
OTT Airlines makes maiden flight from Shanghai to Beijing
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to release opportunities in smart city governance with upcoming event
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Eagle Alpha Appoints A New CEO And Head of Business Development
Maire Tecnimont Strengthens Its Petrochemical Business In India With An EPCC Contract Of About USD ...
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
Elevar Therapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement with Inceptua Group for Commercialization of ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods