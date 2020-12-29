 

DSG Global, Inc. Taps Industry Veteran, William J Rex, as President of New EV Bus and Motor Home Division of Imperium Motors

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB:DSGT) (“DSGT”), announces the appointment of industry stalwart William J. Rex as president of the EV bus and motor home division of its subsidiary, Imperium Motor Company.

Having founded Rexhall Industries Inc., a once publicly traded manufacturer of RV and distributor of buses, coaches and chassis imported from Asia, Mr. Rex has been involved in the manufacture and sale of RVs and buses since 1987. In addition, he served as president of Thor West, a subsidiary of Thor Industries, which was manufacturing small shuttle buses and president of BYD Coach and Bus, a subsidiary of publicly traded BYD Industries.

“Bill joins Imperium at a crucial time as we prepare to bring these superior quality vehicles to the market. His experience in all aspects of the bus and motor home business make him a central piece of the puzzle in expanding our footprint in the United States EV industry,” commented Rick Curtis, Imperium Motor Corp. President. “Fleets are seeking multiple alternatives for efficient, clean vehicles and we believe that Imperium’s offerings provide superior quality and value. We look forward to Bill’s leadership to help position Imperium among the leading providers of EV buses and motor homes.”

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company is an EV sales and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include: high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course’s fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS’s unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company’s ability to open its new customer facility and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers, and the Company’s expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers’ satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Scott Arnold Media: Chesapeake Group
Managing Director Jules Abraham +1-410-825-3930
CORE IR CORE IR info@chesapeakegp.com
516 222 2560 pr@coreir.com  



