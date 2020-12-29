 

Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Sale of an Additional $3 Million of 7.75% Notes Due 2025 From Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 16:59  |  44   |   |   

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) has sold an additional $3 million original principal amount of its 7.75% unsecured unsubordinated notes due 2025 pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, bringing the total original principal amount of notes sold in the offering to $28 million (the “Notes”). The Notes were sold at a 1% discount resulting in total gross proceeds of $27.72 million and net proceeds, after paying underwriting discounts and commissions but before other transaction expenses, of $26.82 million to the company from the offering.

The Notes are a further issuance of, rank equally in right of payment with and form a single series for all purposes under the indenture governing the Notes with the $28.36 million aggregate principal amount of 7.75% Notes due 2025 previously issued by the company, bringing the aggregate original principal amount of the entire issue to $56.36 million (collectively referred to as the “2025 Notes”). The 2025 Notes trade under the symbol “SCCC”.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC and National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD), acted as the lead joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans (sometimes referred to as “hard money” loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut. The company does not lend to owner occupants. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the company’s loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. Each loan is also personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower, which guaranty may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor’s interest in the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities. The company believes that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and has elected to be taxed as a REIT beginning with its 2017 tax year.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” “continue,” “design,” and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. In addition, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We disclaim any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by us in the context of these risks and uncertainties.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Sale of an Additional $3 Million of 7.75% Notes Due 2025 From Exercise of Over-Allotment Option Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) has sold an additional $3 million original principal amount of its 7.75% unsecured unsubordinated notes due 2025 pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, bringing the total …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announce Proposed Settlement in the FTS International, Inc. ...
Avalara Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire INPOSIA
NYSE Group Announces 2021, 2022 and 2023 Holiday and Early Closings Calendar
Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
LORBRENA (lorlatinib) sNDA in Previously Untreated ALK-Positive Lung Cancer Accepted for Priority ...
Moderna to Present at the Goldman Sachs 13th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference: A View from the Top
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
In the Course of the Implementation Process of Its Financial Restructuring, Europcar Mobility Group ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity