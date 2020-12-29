 

The Mind & Life Institute To Host a Conversation On The Crisis Of Climate Feedback Loops With His Holiness The 14th Dalai Lama And Greta Thunberg, Along With Leading Scientists, To Discuss Steps For Combating Climate Change

The Free Livestreamed Event Will Take Place on January 9, 2021 at 10:30pm EST

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Mind & Life Institute announced a special conversation with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, climate activist Greta Thunberg, and leading scientists from the Woodwell Climate Research Center, on the crisis of climate feedback loops and steps for addressing this urgent set of challenges. The event will livestream for FREE on January 9, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. EST (January 10, 2021, 9:00 a.m. IST) on Mind & Life's website and Facebook as well as on the Dalai Lama's website and Facebook

From the destruction of forests to the thawing of permafrost, the effects of human-induced climate change have set into motion self-perpetuating feedback loops that are accelerating global warming. What can be done to slow down this threat before it's too late?

Moderated by Diana Chapman Walsh, President emerita Wellesley College, the discussion will be grounded in a new series of educational films, "Climate Emergency: Feedback Loops," narrated by actor Richard Gere. Contributing their expertise to the conversation will be leading scientists representing the Woodwell Climate Research Center, including Susan Natali, Arctic Program Director, and visiting scientist William Moomaw, Professor Emeritus of International Environmental Policy at Tufts University and lead author of several reports for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.

"This unique intergenerational dialogue will raise awareness of climate feedback loops, a critical yet not widely understood phenomenon, by bringing together three essential perspectives—science, contemplative wisdom, and social action," said Mind & Life President Susan Bauer-Wu. "All three perspectives are necessary: science reveals new understanding of the problem and solutions, contemplative wisdom lifts up a moral and inspirational message in service of our common humanity, and social action is crucial to influencing public policies and personal behaviors." 

The Dalai Lama speaks to the urgent need for climate action in his new book, Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World, in which he praises Greta Thunberg and other young climate activists for their determination to bring about positive change. 

The livestream event will aim to highlight recent scientific findings from Woodwell Climate, the ethical imperative of taking action, and what we can do collectively to slow, halt, and even reverse the devastating impact of climate feedback loops.

For more information, and to R.S.V.P. in advance to receive additional updates and a tune-in reminder, please visit: https://www.mindandlife.org/event/the-dalai-lama-with-greta-thunberg-a ...

Following the event, the Mind & Life Institute will continue to explore the climate crisis and the human-earth relationship at its virtual 2021 Summer Research Institute, to be held online June 6-12, 2021. Applications are now open.

ABOUT THE MIND & LIFE INSTITUTE:
At the Mind & Life Institute, we bridge science and contemplative wisdom to better understand the mind and create positive change in the world. Our grantmaking, convenings, and digital education programs fall into three main focus areas: nurturing personal well-being, building compassionate communities, and strengthening the human-earth connection. Ultimately, we seek to spark a global transformation toward a society where we embrace our shared humanity. Learn more at: www.mindandlife.org 

ABOUT WOODWELL CLIMATE RESEARCH CENTER:
Woodwell Climate Research Center is an organization of renowned researchers who work with a worldwide network of partners to understand and combat climate change. We bring together hands-on experience and 35 years of policy impact to find societal-scale solutions that can be put into immediate action. Learn more at www.woodwellclimate.org or subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

Media Contact: mindandlife@sunshinesachs.com



