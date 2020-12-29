Apartments.com Network Achieves Record-Breaking 1 Billion Renter Visits in 2020

This milestone reflects the company’s unmatched growth and investment, garnering over 160 million more visits than last year, strengthening its position as the nation’s leading network with more visitors than all other competitors.

CoStar Group, the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, is excited to announce that the Apartments.com Network – consisting of Apartments.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, and seven other leading marketplace websites – achieved one billion website visits in 2020, connecting renters with apartment owners at record levels across the country.

More renters than ever are looking for a new apartment and more research is taking place from home, with renters taking advantage of the innovative virtual search tools available on Apartments.com and its network of websites. Renters took a record-breaking 170 million virtual tours – twice as many as last year – and viewed nearly 10 billion property pages in 2020.

Driving this success was the company’s record marketing investment behind Apartments.com. CoStar Group increased its investment in marketing by 50 percent to nearly a quarter billion dollars in 2020, which resulted in over 10 billion media impressions. The marketing strategy included 23,000 commercials and double the amount of video-on-demand, streaming audio, social media and podcasts.

“The combination of our industry-leading marketing investment, coupled with significant product innovation, has produced tremendous results for our clients as more renters are turning to Apartments.com than ever before,” said CoStar Group Founder and CEO Andrew Florance. “We are extremely proud of the one billion visits and look forward to breaking this record again in 2021.”

CoStar Group plans to extend its industry-leading marketing investment again in 2021 with the launch of a new advertising campaign in the spring. The campaign will continue to feature the iconic

Jeff Goldblum as Brad Bellflower, demonstrating the great lengths he will go to help renters find their perfect new apartment and ensuring that Apartments.com remains the Most Popular Place to Find a Place.

For renters interested in finding their next new home, visit Apartments.com. For advertisers looking to capitalize on this success, visit Apartments.com/grow.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 7 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. The Apartments.com network, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of approximately 69 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the third quarter of 2020. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,300 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.