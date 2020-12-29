Following merger control clearance on December 23, 2020 by the German Federal Cartel Office of the sale of the Gallus Group to benpac by Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg), which was agreed on July 22, 2020, all closing conditions for the transaction have now been met.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Disposal Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Closing of Gallus Group divestment expected in early 2021 29-Dec-2020 / 17:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The purchaser has informed Heidelberg today that it will not be able to close the transaction still in the calendar year 2020. Closing is now scheduled to take place by the end of January 2021. The owner of the purchaser, Mr. Marco Corvi, has issued personal notarized acknowledgements of debt to Heidelberg in the amount of the total outstanding purchase price of € 120 million to secure payment of the purchase price.

