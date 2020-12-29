Transaction in Own Shares
Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Transaction in Own Shares
29 December 2020
Downing ONE VCT plc announces that, on 29 December 2020, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|523,775
|55.0p
|0.33%
