 

Transaction in Own Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 17:37  |  59   |   |   

Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Transaction in Own Shares
29 December 2020

Downing ONE VCT plc announces that, on 29 December 2020, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:

     

No.
purchased 		   

Price paid
per share 		   

% of class
in issue
Ordinary Shares of 1p each   523,775   55.0p   0.33%

Downing ONE VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transaction in Own Shares Downing ONE VCT plc LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86Transaction in Own Shares29 December 2020 Downing ONE VCT plc announces that, on 29 December 2020, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:     No. purchased   Price paid per share   …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
AeroCentury Corp. Comments on Unusual Market Activity
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
Admiral Group plc announces sale of Penguin Portals and Preminen comparison businesses to RVU, the ...
Kandi Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Agricultural Bank of China Hangzhou Branch
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
Zai Lab Announces Inclusion of ZEJULA (Niraparib) in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Issue of Equity
18.12.20
Downing ONE VCT plc - Half-year report