 

Rania Llewellyn, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank Financial Group to speak at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 18:30  |  70   |   |   

MONTREAL, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rania Llewellyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank Financial Group, will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference on January 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. (ET).

This event will be broadcast live via webcast at https://lbcfg.ca, in the Investor Centre section, under Presentations and Events. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44.2 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.8 billion in assets under administration.

Information :

Fabrice Tremblay
Office: 514 284-4500, extension 40020
Mobile: 438 989-6070
fabrice.tremblay@lbcfg.ca


