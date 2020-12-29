Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Payment for the Entirety of its 3rd Production Run of its Gelatin Free, CBD Infused Gum Drop Product, Branded as Tauri-Gummies
The Company has Received Confirmation from its Contract Manufacturer, Concerning the Arrival of This Tauri-Gummies Inventory - 1st Week of January 2021
NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced that it has completed payment for the entirety of its 3rd Production Run of its gelatin free, CBD Infused gum drop product, branded as: Tauri-Gummies. This 3rd Production Run, which is expected to be completed within the next 1-2 weeks, will yield a total of 3,000 Jars. This product contains 25mg of CBD Isolate in each gum drop (600mg per Jar), is manufactured in 4 dynamic flavors (cherry, orange, lemon, lime), and production in the following style: 1950s Nostalgic Style. Tauri-Gummies sales have been consistently strong on the Company’s E-Commerce platform - Each Jar of Tauri-Gummies has an established MSRP of $26.99.
The Company’s Tauri-Gummies Product is Available Exclusively on its E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com
On June 24, 2020 The European Union Intellectual Property Office (“EUIPO”) granted to the Company, the European Trademark for its Tauri-Gummies brand (EU Trademark # 018138348)
Link to the GRANTED European Union Tauri-Gummies Trademark: https://euipo.europa.eu/eSearch/#details/trademarks/018138348
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
