The Company has Received Confirmation from its Contract Manufacturer, Concerning the Arrival of This Tauri-Gummies Inventory - 1st Week of January 2021



NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced that it has completed payment for the entirety of its 3rd Production Run of its gelatin free, CBD Infused gum drop product, branded as: Tauri-Gummies. This 3rd Production Run, which is expected to be completed within the next 1-2 weeks, will yield a total of 3,000 Jars. This product contains 25mg of CBD Isolate in each gum drop (600mg per Jar), is manufactured in 4 dynamic flavors (cherry, orange, lemon, lime), and production in the following style: 1950s Nostalgic Style. Tauri-Gummies sales have been consistently strong on the Company’s E-Commerce platform - Each Jar of Tauri-Gummies has an established MSRP of $26.99.