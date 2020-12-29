 

Gespeg Resources Ltd. Announces Name Change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 19:11  |  47   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V: GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”) announces that effective on or about January 7, 2021, the Company’s name will change from “Gespeg Resources Ltd.” to “1844 Resources Inc.”. The company is changing through a mutual agreement with the elected band council and the elected Chief Terry Shaw of the Gespeg community of the Mi’kmaq nation situated at the east end of the Peninsula a few kilometers from Gaspé. It has been an honor to represent the Gespeg name across the country and around the world for the past 8 years, and the Company will continue to represent the region with its new name, 1844 Resources Inc.

1844 Resources Inc. was selected due to its association with the first exploration and geological survey of the Gaspé Peninsula, completed in the year 1844 by Sir William Edmond Logan, a Montreal born geologist and the founder and first director of the Geological Survey of Canada.

The Company’s common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about January 7, 2021 under the new name and the trading symbol for the Company will change from “GCR” to “EFF”. The new CUSIP will be 68288L103and the new ISIN number will be CA68288L1031. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

About Gespeg Resources Inc.:

Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions “Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

GESPEG RESOURCES LTD.

(signed) “Sylvain Laberge”                

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

slaberge@gespegcopper.com

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gespeg Resources Ltd. Announces Name Change THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V: GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”) announces that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
Admiral Group plc announces sale of Penguin Portals and Preminen comparison businesses to RVU, the ...
QuestCap Announces Name Change to Medivolve Inc.
Kandi Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Agricultural Bank of China Hangzhou Branch
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...