Gespeg Resources Ltd. Announces Name Change

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V: GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”) announces that effective on or about January 7, 2021, the Company’s name will change from “Gespeg Resources Ltd.” to “1844 Resources Inc.”. The company is changing through a mutual agreement with the elected band council and the elected Chief Terry Shaw of the Gespeg community of the Mi’kmaq nation situated at the east end of the Peninsula a few kilometers from Gaspé. It has been an honor to represent the Gespeg name across the country and around the world for the past 8 years, and the Company will continue to represent the region with its new name, 1844 Resources Inc.

1844 Resources Inc. was selected due to its association with the first exploration and geological survey of the Gaspé Peninsula, completed in the year 1844 by Sir William Edmond Logan, a Montreal born geologist and the founder and first director of the Geological Survey of Canada.