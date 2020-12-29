 

Bonsignore Trial Lawyers, PLLC announces a settlement has been reached in the In re TelexFree Securities Litigation

If You Bought a TelexFree AdCentral or AdCentral Family Package, a $22.5 Million Class Action Settlement May Affect Your Rights

  • A class action lawsuit brought on behalf of victims of the TelexFree pyramid scheme is currently pending.
  • Plaintiffs allege that they were injured as a result of the Defendants' assistance and participation in the TelexFree pyramid scheme. Defendants dispute Plaintiffs' claims.
  • A $22.5 million settlement has now been reached in this litigation regarding claims against Fidelity Co-operative Bank ("Fidelity Bank") and John Merrill (together, the "Fidelity Bank Defendants" or "Settling Defendants").
  • This is the fourth settlement reached in this litigation. Three settlements were previously reached with nine Defendants and three related third-parties and have received final approval by the Court.
  • Your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. The complete Notice, available at www.TelexFreeSettlement.com, includes information on the Fidelity Bank Defendants' settlement and the lawsuit. Please read the entire Notice carefully.
  • The Court in charge of this case still has to decide whether to approve the settlement.
  • The Notice and additional information translated in a variety of other languages is available by visiting www.TelexFreeSettlement.com You may also call 877-829-4140 to obtain additional information in a variety of other languages. Translators are available upon request.

YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OPTIONS

OBJECT BY JANUARY 11,
2021

Submit your objection explaining why you disagree with the
settlement and/or the requested attorneys' fees, litigation
expenses, and incentive awards.

EXCLUDE YOURSELF BY
JANUARY 11, 2021

This is the only option that allows you to individually sue
the Settling Defendants about the claims asserted in this
case. You will no longer be a member of the Settlement
Class and you will not receive any funds from this settlement.

GO TO THE HEARING ON
FEBRUARY 26, 2021

Ask to speak in Court about any aspect of the settlement and/or the
requested attorneys' fees, litigation expenses, and incentive awards.

DO NOTHING

You will remain a member of the Settlement Class. You will
give up any rights you currently have to separately sue the
Settling Defendants for the conduct that is the subject of the lawsuits.

For More Information visit www.TelexFreeSettlement.com

 



