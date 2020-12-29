 

Defiance ETFs Hits $1 Billion in AUM

“We continue to see retail investors adopting Defiance’s suite of thematic ETFs as the ‘next generation’ of sector investing. We have also seen significant organic AUM growth in both our 5G ETF (FIVG) and SPAC ETF (SPAK),” says Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer at Defiance ETFs.

Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

About Defiance: Founded in 2018, Defiance is a FinTech asset manager and an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor focused on thematic investing. Defiance’s growth and digital reach in asset management is powered by its proprietary digital marketing technology, Defiance Analytics LLC.

For additional information, please visit www.DefianceETFs.com or call 1-833-333-9383.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The QTUM, FIVG, IBBJ, and SPAK prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read it carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectus can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Funds are not actively managed and would not sell a security due to current or projected under performance unless that security is removed from the Index or is required upon a reconstitution of the Index. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk. The value of stocks of information technology companies are particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, government regulation and competition. The Funds are considered to be non-diversified, so they may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers. Investments in foreign securities involve certain risks including risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations or to political or economic instability. This risk is magnified in emerging markets. Small and mid-cap companies are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than securities of large-cap companies.

