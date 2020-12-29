Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has today 29 December 2020, purchased 29,151 shares of RomReal at NOK 1.9193 per share in RomReal Ltd.



Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding companies 4,451,626 shares in RomReal Ltd.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act