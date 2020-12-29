Mount Logan Capital Inc. Provides Update on Strategic Minority Investment in Sierra Crest

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“ Mount Logan ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (“ Portman Ridge ”), which is managed by Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC (“ Sierra Crest ”) of which Mount Logan recently acquired a 21.4% stake, announced on December 23, 2020, that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) (“ HCAP ”) whereby HCAP will merge with and into Portman Ridge (the “ HCAP Transaction ”).

HCAP is a publicly-traded, U.S.-based, closed-end, externally managed business development company (“BDC”) within the meaning of the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) that provides customized financing to small and midsized businesses located throughout North America. The combined company will be externally managed by Sierra Crest and is expected to have total assets of approximately $757 million (based on September 30, 2020 balance sheets, adjusted for estimated transaction expenses and Portman Ridge’s recent merger with Garrison Capital Inc.).

Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “The HCAP Transaction represents the third M&A transaction completed by Portman Ridge since coming under the management of Sierra Crest in April 2019. We expect the combined company’s growth and increased scale will benefit its shareholders and support the future earnings growth of Sierra Crest and ultimately Mount Logan by providing a larger base of fee-generating permanent capital.”

Closing of the HCAP Transaction is subject to several conditions, including the approval by HCAP stockholders, and is expected to be completed in the second calendar quarter of 2021. Certain significant stockholders of HCAP have entered into voting support agreements with Portman Ridge and agreed to vote their HCAP shares in favor of the HCAP Transaction, which shares represent in aggregate approximately 31.6% of HCAP’s shares outstanding as of December 22, 2020.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market. The Company seeks to source and actively manage loans and other debt-like securities with credit-oriented characteristics. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.