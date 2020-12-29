 

Alcoa Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s Twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. EST and will be webcast live via Alcoa's website.

Conference Call Information

Time:

Wednesday, January 20, 2021: 5:00-6:00 p.m. EST

 

Hosts:

Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer

William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

Call:

+1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic)

+1 (412) 902-6506 (International)

Conference ID: 9814203

To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m.

 

Webcast:
Go to the “Investors” section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view the slide presentation.

 

Replay Information
A telephone replay of the call will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EST on January 20 until January 27, 2021. The webcast will be archived and available on the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com.

 

Telephone Replay Access:

+1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic)

+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

Replay Access Code: 10150574 or in the Events section of our website.

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

About Alcoa

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corporation intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, and webcasts.

Alcoa Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The press release with financial results, and a related …

