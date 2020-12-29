Alcoa Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com . A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s Twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa .

Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. EST and will be webcast live via Alcoa's website.

Conference Call Information Time: Wednesday, January 20, 2021: 5:00-6:00 p.m. EST Hosts: Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Call: +1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic) +1 (412) 902-6506 (International) Conference ID: 9814203 To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m. Webcast: Go to the “Investors” section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view the slide presentation. Replay Information A telephone replay of the call will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EST on January 20 until January 27, 2021. The webcast will be archived and available on the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com. Telephone Replay Access: +1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic) +1 (412) 317-0088 (International) Replay Access Code: 10150574 or in the Events section of our website. To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

