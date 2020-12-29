Paramount Completes Sale of 1899 Pennsylvania Avenue

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed the previously announced sale of 1899 Pennsylvania Avenue, a 190,955 square foot trophy office building located in Washington, D.C. The final sales price was $103 million, and reflected a $12 million, or 10% reduction versus the previously announced sales price, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With the closing of this transaction, Paramount has completed its strategic exit from the Washington, D.C. market.

About Paramount Group, Inc.