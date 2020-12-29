 

Paramount Completes Sale of 1899 Pennsylvania Avenue

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 22:15  |  20   |   |   

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed the previously announced sale of 1899 Pennsylvania Avenue, a 190,955 square foot trophy office building located in Washington, D.C. The final sales price was $103 million, and reflected a $12 million, or 10% reduction versus the previously announced sales price, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With the closing of this transaction, Paramount has completed its strategic exit from the Washington, D.C. market.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Paramount Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paramount Completes Sale of 1899 Pennsylvania Avenue Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed the previously announced sale of 1899 Pennsylvania Avenue, a 190,955 square foot trophy office building located in Washington, D.C. The final …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Avalara Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire INPOSIA
Moderna to Present at the Goldman Sachs 13th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference: A View from the Top
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announce Proposed Settlement in the FTS International, Inc. ...
LORBRENA (lorlatinib) sNDA in Previously Untreated ALK-Positive Lung Cancer Accepted for Priority ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
AT&T to Webcast Talk with John Stephens at Citi Global TMT West Virtual Conference on January 5
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Paramount Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share, for a New Indicated Annual Rate of $0.28 Per Share
10.12.20
Paramount Earns Maximum of Five Green Stars for Second Consecutive Year Under 2020 GRESB Assessment