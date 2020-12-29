Performance Food Group Company to Participate in the 2021 ICR Virtual Conference

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) today announced that George Holm, PFG Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Hope, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2021 ICR Virtual Conference.

PFG will webcast its presentation live on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on investors.pfgc.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.