 

Customers Bancorp Listed in Kiplinger’s 6 Best Financial Stocks to Buy in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.12.2020   

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was recently identified as one of the “best financial stocks to buy” in 2021 by Kiplinger. The publication looked at the financial sector, one of the hardest-hit segments of the market, to identify the most promising investment opportunities following the Federal Reserve’s move to give big banks the approval to resume share buybacks in the first quarter of 2021, after a six-month ban.

While most Wall Street analysts and investors have focused on the divestiture of BankMobile and the formation of a new company BM Technologies Inc., which will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BMTX, Maxim Group’s Michael Diana focused on the potential upside for Customers Bancorp.

“While investors have increasingly focused on the divestiture of BankMobile and the creation of an entirely new company, there remains immense growth and expansion opportunities for our core business,” stated Sam Sidhu, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Customers Bank. “In a span of ten years, Customers Bank has grown from a $250 million bank into a mobile-first technology-driven financial institution with assets of approximately $18.8 billion.”

In 2018, Customers Bank launched a “digital bank within the bank” targeting high net worth consumers and generated over $1 billion of deposits in approximately 19 months. Near the end of 2020, the digital bank announced a national collaboration with MaxMyInterest to provide consumers with a platform to optimize their cash portfolio – maximizing interest while ensuring FDIC insurance protection. That business unit is now growing a strong nationwide commercial banking line. Throughout the pandemic, and when many industry participants viewed fintechs as competitors to the banking industry, Customers Bank partnered with leading fintechs to better serve the small business industry earning the bank the fifth-highest ranking based on the number of CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program loans approved.

Customers Bank’s national SBA/Government Guaranteed Lending ranked among the top 100 in the nation for the federal fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, and is expected to increase its loan volume in 2021 with an emphasis on small SBA 7(a) lending. The bank is evaluating changes to the PPP Loan initiative just signed into law by President Trump and developing plans to collaborate with a fintech for another round of PPP Loans and the opening of the PPP Second Draw. In its October earnings report, the bank announced it is evaluating the expansion of its community banking into contiguous and select regional markets.

