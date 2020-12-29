VAXIL Provides Update on USAMRIID and Oral Experiments

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that further to our press release dated December 3, 2020, in respect to our cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (“USAMRIID”), the mice have received two of the three scheduled vaccinations. The third and final vaccine is scheduled to be administered later this week. USAMRIID reports that the mice appear to be fine having responded normally to the injections administered to date and that the experiment is proceeding on schedule. The Company expects that the mice will be “challenged” with the COVID-19 virus in mid-January 2021, after having had the chance to develop an immune response. Vaxil expects to provide a further update at the beginning of February 2021.

In addition, The Company reported that it initiated an exploratory pre-clinical study to determine the viability of oral administration. This experiment remains on schedule, having completed the first three doses successfully. Vaxil anticipates reporting results in late January 2021.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that it has completed developing or will be successful in developing a COVID-19 (or SARS-CoV-2) vaccine at this time.

Recently completed non-brokered private placement

The Company wishes to further update that certain officers and/or directors of the Company (the “Related Parties”) participated in the private placement (see press release dated December 10, 2020), which participation constitutes a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“). Such Related Party transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of securities being issued to the related parties nor the consideration being paid by the Related Parties exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.