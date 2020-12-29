 

Amware, a Capital Southwest Corporation Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition of Moulton Logistics Management

DALLAS, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it supported Amware Fulfillment, LLC’s (“Amware”) acquisition of Moulton Logistics (“Moulton” or the “Target”) with an incremental senior secured first lien term loan. Amware has been a portfolio company of Capital Southwest since 2016.

“With the acquisition of Moulton, Amware continues to build upon its track record of identifying and executing strategic acquisitions that profitably expand its footprint and customer base,” said Josh Weinstein, Managing Director of Capital Southwest. “We have been impressed with the progress the management team and Rotunda Capital Partners have made with the Company since our original funding in July 2016. Amware has developed a strong reputation as a premier fulfillment services provider.”

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in California, Moulton is a provider of direct-to-consumer fulfillment, retail distribution and customer care services for e-commerce and direct response companies. The Company has two neighboring facilities located in Los Angeles, California and one facility in South Brunswick, NJ.

About Amware

Amware Fulfillment provides order fulfillment services to help fast-growing eCommerce and direct selling companies scale fulfillment operations to support any growth trajectory. With 13 fulfillment centers located across America, Amware enables 1–2 day delivery via ground service to 95% of the U.S. population.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company, with approximately $286 million in net assets as of September 30, 2020. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements with respect to the business and investments of Capital Southwest. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical statements and can often be identified by words such as "will," "believe," "expect" and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include risks related to: changes in the markets in which Capital Southwest invests; changes in the financial, capital, and lending markets; regulatory changes; tax treatment and general economic and business conditions; and uncertainties associated with the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the global and U.S. capital markets and the global and U.S. economy, the length and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States as well as worldwide and the magnitude of the economic impact of that outbreak; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business prospects and the operational and financial performance of our portfolio companies, including our ability and their ability to achieve their respective objectives, and the effects of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to continue to effectively manage our business.

Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review Capital Southwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and subsequent filings, including the "Risk Factors" sections therein, with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael S. Sarner, Chief Financial Officer
214-884-3829 


