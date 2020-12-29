 

Oyster Point Pharma to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 10:50 a.m. ET, and host investor meetings.

To access the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and News” section of the Oyster Point Pharma website at https://investors.oysterpointrx.com/.

About Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Oyster Point Pharma’s lead product candidate, OC-01 nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. In pre-clinical and clinical studies, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray was shown to have a novel mechanism of action via activation of the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the lacrimal functional unit. OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication in any country. The safety and efficacy of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray have not previously been established.

Investor Contact: 
Tim McCarthy 
LifeSci Advisors, LLC 
(212) 915-2564 
investors@oysterpointrx.com

Media Contact: 
Sheryl Seapy
W2O Group 
(213) 262-9390 
sseapy@w2ogroup.com


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Oyster Point Pharma Submits New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for OC-01 (varenicline) Nasal Spray for the Treatment of Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease
07.12.20
Oyster Point Pharma Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Chief Medical and Chief Scientific Officers
01.12.20
Oyster Point Pharma Submits a Phase 2 Clinical Trial Protocol to Evaluate OC-01 Nasal Spray for Neurotrophic Keratitis (NK)