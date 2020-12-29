 

INTERNATIONAL DISPLAY ADVERTISING, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF REVERSE MERGER AND CLOSING OF $2.2 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

New York, NY , Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Display Advertising, Inc. (OTCPINK: IDAD) announced today its successful completion of a share exchange transaction with I.R Med Ltd., an Israeli company, pursuant to which I.R Med Ltd became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The combined entity will focus on the business of I.R Med, a development stage company currently focused on the development of Infra-Red (IR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to address the diagnosis of common medical ailments. Initially, I.R Med’s technologies are designed to address the early detection of pressure injuries and the detection and diagnosis of ear infection, primarily in children.

The Company also announced today that it has consummated closing of a private placement with gross proceeds of approximately $2.2 million for the issuance and sale of 3,446,875 units of Company securities, where each unit is comprised of two shares of the Company’s common stock and one common stock purchase warrant for an additional share of common stock. The warrant is exercisable for a three year period at a per share exercise price of $0.64. The per unit purchase price is $0.64. Proceeds from the private placement will be used primarily to advance the combined company’s proprietary product portfolio and for general corporate purposes.

The Company issued to the former shareholders of IR Med 31,043,945 shares of common stock in exchange for the outstanding capital stock of I.R Med. The Company will also be issuing to the investors in the closing of the Private Placement 6,893,750 shares of common stock and three year warrants for the purchase of an aggregate of 3,446,875 additional shares of common stock. The Company has applied to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to have its corporate name changed to IR-Med, Inc.

“IR Med is developing a revolutionary diagnostic platform addressing some of the most common medical challenges, and I am honored to have been selected to lead the company” said Limor Davidson Mund, the Company’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer. "While we will need to raise additional funds to realize our business plan, the Private Placement proceeds provides the capital to commence our business plan and further the development of our initial medical devices."

