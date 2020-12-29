ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces Funding of Additional $7.5M of Existing Convertible Note on Improved Terms

Represents Draw of Additional Proceeds from Petrichor Announced in January 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced an amendment to its January 2020 secured convertible note financing agreement with Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management (“Petrichor”) and PTC Therapeutics, Inc. The amendment, closed today, provides for an additional $7.5 million strategic investment from Petrichor and improves terms relative to the original conversion price and interest rate. The Company intends to use net proceeds to continue funding global product commercialization, external strategic portfolio partnerships, and internal research and development efforts.



“We are thrilled by our continued partnership with the team at Petrichor and the successful closing of this strategic financing,” commented Joe Burnett, President and CEO at ClearPoint Neuro. “We have the vision of becoming the premier navigation and delivery partner for our Biologics and Drug Delivery customers, and we believe this funding will bolster our balance sheet ahead of a pivotal year. This important capital increase enables us to seize the opportunities ahead by accelerating our product development efforts, expanding our global footprint, and adding to our pre-clinical capabilities to start these relationships well before the clinical trial stage.”

The $7.5 million note reflects an increase from the $5.0 million note anticipated in the original January 2020 agreement. The conversion rate was increased from $6.00 per share in the original agreement to $10.14 per share, which represents the volume-weighted average price over the 45-trading day period immediately preceding the closing date. The interest rate on the note is comprised of: (a) cash interest, payable quarterly, of 2% per annum; and (b) payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest of 5% per annum. The PIK interest is computed quarterly and constitutes an addition to the note’s principal. The combined interest rate of 7% represents a reduction from the original note’s all-cash rate of 9%.