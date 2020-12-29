 

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces Funding of Additional $7.5M of Existing Convertible Note on Improved Terms

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 22:15  |  37   |   |   

Represents Draw of Additional Proceeds from Petrichor Announced in January 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced an amendment to its January 2020 secured convertible note financing agreement with Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management (“Petrichor”) and PTC Therapeutics, Inc. The amendment, closed today, provides for an additional $7.5 million strategic investment from Petrichor and improves terms relative to the original conversion price and interest rate. The Company intends to use net proceeds to continue funding global product commercialization, external strategic portfolio partnerships, and internal research and development efforts.

“We are thrilled by our continued partnership with the team at Petrichor and the successful closing of this strategic financing,” commented Joe Burnett, President and CEO at ClearPoint Neuro. “We have the vision of becoming the premier navigation and delivery partner for our Biologics and Drug Delivery customers, and we believe this funding will bolster our balance sheet ahead of a pivotal year. This important capital increase enables us to seize the opportunities ahead by accelerating our product development efforts, expanding our global footprint, and adding to our pre-clinical capabilities to start these relationships well before the clinical trial stage.”

The $7.5 million note reflects an increase from the $5.0 million note anticipated in the original January 2020 agreement. The conversion rate was increased from $6.00 per share in the original agreement to $10.14 per share, which represents the volume-weighted average price over the 45-trading day period immediately preceding the closing date. The interest rate on the note is comprised of: (a) cash interest, payable quarterly, of 2% per annum; and (b) payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest of 5% per annum. The PIK interest is computed quarterly and constitutes an addition to the note’s principal. The combined interest rate of 7% represents a reduction from the original note’s all-cash rate of 9%.

Seite 1 von 3


ClearPoint Neuro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces Funding of Additional $7.5M of Existing Convertible Note on Improved Terms Represents Draw of Additional Proceeds from Petrichor Announced in January 2020IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
QuestCap Announces Name Change to Medivolve Inc.
Kandi Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Agricultural Bank of China Hangzhou Branch
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
ClearPoint Neuro Completes 4,000th ClearPoint Neuro Navigation Procedure