 

Mesa Air Group to Add Five Additional CRJ-900 Aircraft to American CPA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 22:01  |   |   |   

PHOENIX, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today announced that it is amending its new Capacity Purchase Agreement with American Airlines.

The amendment will see Mesa pick up flying at the beginning of 2021 over and above its new CPA levels, increasing to a total of five incremental aircraft by March. American retains the option to withdraw any of these incremental aircraft upon 60 days' prior notice.

"We appreciate the opportunity to add this additional capacity at the request of American Airlines," said Brad Rich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "We remain optimistic about our relationship with American Airlines and are well prepared to respond positively to future opportunities."

About Mesa Airlines

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 104 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of November 30th, 2020, Mesa has a fleet of 157 aircraft with approximately 384 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the new contract with American Airlines positioning Mesa for long term stability and improved performance on its American operation and the benefits of the new agreement to both parties. All forward-looking statements in this release are made as the date hereof and are based on information available to Mesa as of such date. These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
investor@mesa-air.com

Media
Matthew Harris
media@mesa-air.com


