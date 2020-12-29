 

Assertio Announces Transfer of Listing from Nasdaq Global Select Market to Nasdaq Capital Market

Company Receives additional 180-day grace period, until June 28, 2021, to satisfy the $1.00 bid price requirement to maintain Nasdaq listing

Trading on Nasdaq Capital Market is expected to begin on December 30, 2020

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT) today announced that on December 29, 2020, the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) approved the Company’s request to transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market from the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The transfer is expected to take effect on the start of trading on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

The transfer of the Company’s listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market is not expected to have any impact on trading in the Company’s shares. Assertio’s shares will continue to trade uninterrupted under the symbol “ASRT.” The Nasdaq Capital Market is a continuous trading market that operates in substantially the same manner as the Nasdaq Global Select Market, and listed companies must meet certain financial and corporate governance requirements to qualify for continued listing.

On transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, Nasdaq granted the Company a second grace period of 180 calendar days, or until June 28, 2021, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days on or prior to June 28, 2021. As required by Nasdaq, the Company confirmed that it would implement a reverse stock split if the stock price does not recover sufficiently during the additional grace period to allow the Company to regain compliance.

The Company intends to continue to actively monitor the minimum bid price requirement and, as appropriate, will consider available options to resolve any deficiencies and regain compliance.

About Assertio

Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers and acquisitions. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Assertio’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, future events or the future performance or operations of Assertio. All statements other than historical facts may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” ‘believe,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “imply,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “plan,” “position,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “prospective,” “pursue,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “would,” “will,” “aim” or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes are used to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Assertio. These risks are more fully described in the joint proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with the Merger and Assertio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and in other filings Assertio makes with the SEC from time to time. Investors and potential investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of this date. While Assertio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking-statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein constitutes or will be deemed to constitute a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance of Assertio.


