 

Concentrix Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Webcast of Investor Conference Call

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 financial results after market close on Monday, January 11, 2021.   The Company also plans to host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 9:00 am, Eastern Time.

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), is a leading technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 95 Global Fortune 500 clients and over 90 global disruptor clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. We are Different by Design. Visit concentrix.com to learn more. 

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
David Stein
Investor Relations
Concentrix Corporation
david.stein@concentrix.com
(513) 703-9306

