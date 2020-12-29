Concentrix Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Webcast of Investor Conference Call

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 financial results after market close on Monday, January 11, 2021. The Company also plans to host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 9:00 am, Eastern Time.



The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.