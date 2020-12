Discover Financial Services Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release on January 20, 2021 and Conference Call on January 21, 2021

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its fourth quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The earnings release will be available through Discover's Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

A conference call to discuss the firm's results, outlook and related matters will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Central time. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through Discover’s Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com. An audio replay will be available on the website following the call.