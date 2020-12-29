 

FCA Italy Extends Sponsorship Agreement with Juventus Football Club S.p.A.

FCA Italy S.p.A. (“FCA Italy”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) announced today that it has agreed to extend until June 2024 its sponsorship agreement with Juventus Football Club S.p.A (“Juventus”). The agreement contemplates a yearly base sponsorship fee of €45 million subject to certain variable components depending on sporting results.

The renewal confirms the positive, long lasting cooperation between FCA Italy and Juventus.

London, 29 December 2020

