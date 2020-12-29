 

WOW! Unlimited Media Announces Clarification to December 24, 2020 Press Release

29.12.2020, 22:30  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF) wishes to clarify certain disclosures in its press release titled “WOW! Unlimited Media Announces Grant of Stock Options to Independent Directors,” issued on December 24, 2020 (the “December 24 Press Release”). The option exercise price of C$0.40 per common voting share was calculated based on the 10-day volume weighted average price for the period ended (and including) December 16, 2020, rather than the most recent 10-day volume weighted average price, of the Company’s common voting shares as quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange. In addition, the reference in the December 24 Press Release to the Company’s stock option plan, as approved by shareholders on December 12, 2016, should have been to the Company’s stock options plan originally approved by shareholders on such date.

These clarifications do not change any other amounts or information reported in the December 24 Press release.

About WOW!

WOW! is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios in Vancouver and Frederator Studios in Los Angeles. The Company’s media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Voting Shares are listed on the TSXV (TSXV: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).

Further information available at:

Website: www.wowunlimited.co 

CONTACT: Contact: Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 479-9547
Email: billm@wowunlimited.co

