 

Eve & Co Announces Share Consolidation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 23:05  |  72   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co. Incorporated (TSXV: EVE) (OTCQX: EEVVF) (the “Company” or “Eve & Co”) announces that it has filed articles of amendment to consolidate the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share for every ten (10) existing common shares (the “Consolidation”).

As a result of the Consolidation, the 287,867,172 common shares issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation have been reduced to approximately 28,786,717 common shares (disregarding the treatment of any resulting fractional common shares). Each shareholder’s percentage ownership in the Company and proportional voting power remains unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any resulting fractional common shares.

The Company will not be issuing fractional post-Consolidation common shares. Where the Consolidation would otherwise result in a shareholder being entitled to a fractional common share, the number of post-Consolidation common shares issued to such shareholder shall be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares.

Shareholder approval of the Consolidation was obtained at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2020. In connection with the Consolidation, the Company has sent letters of transmittal to holders of its common shares for use in transmitting their existing share certificates (“Existing Certificates”) to the Company’s registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, in exchange for new certificates (“New Certificates”) representing the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which such shareholder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. No delivery of a New Certificate to a shareholder will be made until the shareholder has surrendered its Existing Certificates. Until surrendered, each Existing Certificate shall be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. The common shares of the Company reflecting the Consolidation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange effective as of December 31, 2020.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eve & Co Announces Share Consolidation TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eve & Co. Incorporated (TSXV: EVE) (OTCQX: EEVVF) (the “Company” or “Eve & Co”) announces that it has filed articles of amendment to consolidate the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
Kandi Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Agricultural Bank of China Hangzhou Branch
QuestCap Announces Name Change to Medivolve Inc.
Admiral Group plc announces sale of Penguin Portals and Preminen comparison businesses to RVU, the ...
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...