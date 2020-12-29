Eve & Co Announces Share Consolidation

As a result of the Consolidation, the 287,867,172 common shares issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation have been reduced to approximately 28,786,717 common shares (disregarding the treatment of any resulting fractional common shares). Each shareholder’s percentage ownership in the Company and proportional voting power remains unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any resulting fractional common shares.

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co. Incorporated (TSXV: EVE) (OTCQX: EEVVF) (the “Company” or “Eve & Co”) announces that it has filed articles of amendment to consolidate the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share for every ten (10) existing common shares (the “Consolidation”).

The Company will not be issuing fractional post-Consolidation common shares. Where the Consolidation would otherwise result in a shareholder being entitled to a fractional common share, the number of post-Consolidation common shares issued to such shareholder shall be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares.

Shareholder approval of the Consolidation was obtained at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2020. In connection with the Consolidation, the Company has sent letters of transmittal to holders of its common shares for use in transmitting their existing share certificates (“Existing Certificates”) to the Company’s registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, in exchange for new certificates (“New Certificates”) representing the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which such shareholder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. No delivery of a New Certificate to a shareholder will be made until the shareholder has surrendered its Existing Certificates. Until surrendered, each Existing Certificate shall be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. The common shares of the Company reflecting the Consolidation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange effective as of December 31, 2020.