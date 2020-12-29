 

Energy Savings Topped List in State of Distributed Energy Resources Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 23:29  |  46   |   |   

Energy cost savings topped the list for customer needs when considering distributed energy resources (DER) in a recent study by NRG Energy, Inc. (NSYE: NRG) in collaboration with Smart Energy Decisions (SED). The goal of the State of Distributed Energy Resources Study was to better understand DER energy trends with the nation’s largest electric power users.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005439/en/

In the study, nearly 87 percent said cost savings was an important factor when asked what the key driver was for considering DERs. Other significant drivers included environmental and sustainability matters. Achieving renewable energy and sustainability targets were also some of the other top influences for developing long term distributed energy plans. Meeting emission reduction goals increased 17 percent from 2019 to 2020 as a driver of deploying DERs. To meet corporate sustainability goals, customers deploy renewable energy resources in their micro-grid. This leads to freedom to access energy on their terms at a cost-efficient rate and when they need it.

The study interviewed more than 100 large electric power users regarding their energy plans and how DERs fit into their overall strategy.

To read the entire version of the State of Distributed Energy Resources Study click here.

About NRG

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to more than 3.7 million residential, small business, and commercial and industrial customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, and by working towards a sustainable energy future.

About Smart Energy Decisions

Smart Energy Decisions is the leading information and research platform serving large electric power users. We produce news, analysis, research and events designed to help our community make smart energy decisions. We are a catalyst for change in support of the energy transition taking place in electric power markets. Our mission is to help large electric power users improve their profitability and reduce their carbon emissions by adopting best practices in energy efficiency and renewable energy sourcing.

NRG Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Energy Savings Topped List in State of Distributed Energy Resources Study Energy cost savings topped the list for customer needs when considering distributed energy resources (DER) in a recent study by NRG Energy, Inc. (NSYE: NRG) in collaboration with Smart Energy Decisions (SED). The goal of the State of Distributed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Avalara Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire INPOSIA
Moderna to Present at the Goldman Sachs 13th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference: A View from the Top
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announce Proposed Settlement in the FTS International, Inc. ...
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
AT&T to Webcast Talk with John Stephens at Citi Global TMT West Virtual Conference on January 5
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
NRG Energy Becomes First North American Company to Issue Sustainability-Linked Bond
30.11.20
NRG Receives FERC Approval for Direct Energy Acquisition