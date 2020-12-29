 

Saga Pure ASA - Private placement successfully completed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 23:27  |  39   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oslo, 29 December 2020.

Reference is made to the stock exchange release from Saga Pure ASA ("SAGA " or the "Company") published on 29 December 2020 regarding a contemplated private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company is pleased to announce that it has raised NOK 123 million in gross proceeds through the Private Placement of 30,000,000 new shares (the "Offer Shares"), at a price per share of NOK 4.10 (the "Subscription Price"). Fearnley Securities AS acted as Sole Manager and Bookrunner (the "Manager") for the Private Placement.

The Private Placement was well oversubscribed. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to strengthen the Company's working capital and investment capacity in the green investment universe and for general corporate purposes.

Notifications of allotment of the Offer Shares including settlement instructions will be sent to the applicants through a notification from the Manager on or about 30 December 2020. Settlement for the Private Placement is expected to be on or about 5 January 2021 (DVP, T+2). The delivery of New Shares will be settled with existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on the Euronext Expand, pursuant to a share lending agreement between the Manager and the Company's largest shareholder, Øystein Stray Spetalen. Accordingly, the shares delivered to the investors will be tradable upon delivery.

In order to settle the share loan, the Company's Board of Directors has resolved to issue 30,000,000 new shares in the Company pursuant to an authorization granted by the Company's annual general meeting. Consequently, the share capital of the Company will be increased with NOK 300,000. Following registration of the Private Placement, the Company will have 469,149,831 shares outstanding, each with a par value of NOK 0.01.

The Company has resolved to carry out a subsequent offering of up to 4.8 million new shares in the Company (the "Subsequent Offering") to limit the dilutive effect of the Private Placement. In the Subsequent Offering, the shareholders in the Company as of 29 December 2020, as registered in the VPS on 4 January 2021, who were not invited to subscribe for Offer Shares in the Private Placement and who are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or would require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action, will receive subscription rights that may be used to subscribe for new shares in the Subsequent Offering. The subscription rights will not be listed and subscription without subscription rights will not be allowed in the Subsequent Offering. Oversubscription will be allowed. The subscription price in the Subsequent Offering will be the same as in the Private Placement, i.e. NOK 4.10 per share. Launch of the Subsequent Offering will be conditional upon; (i) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares, (ii) relevant corporate resolutions being passed by the Company's Board of Directors, and (iii) approval and publication of a prospectus by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. Subject to satisfaction of the abovementioned conditions, the Subsequent Offering will be carried out pursuant to an authorization to increase the share capital held by the Board of Directors and with a two-week subscription period. Further information about the Subsequent Offering will be given by means of separate stock exchange notice.

The waiver of the preferential rights inherent in a private placement is considered necessary in the interest of time and successful completion of the Private Placement. Taking into consideration the time, costs and expected terms of alternative methods of the securing the desired funding and the Subsequent Offering to be carried out, the Board has concluded that the completion of the Private Placement on the proposed terms at this time is in the mutual interest of the Company and its shareholders, and considers that the Private Placement complies with the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Oslo Stock Exchange's Circular no. 2/2014.

Advokatfirmaet CLP DA acts as Norwegian legal counsel to the Company in connection with the Private Placement.

For additional information, please contact:

Bjørn Simonsen, CEO, +47 97 17 98 21

Espen Lundaas, CFO, +47 92 43 14 17

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Saga Pure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saga Pure ASA - Private placement successfully completed NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Oslo, 29 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
Kandi Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Agricultural Bank of China Hangzhou Branch
QuestCap Announces Name Change to Medivolve Inc.
Admiral Group plc announces sale of Penguin Portals and Preminen comparison businesses to RVU, the ...
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
29.12.20
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
28.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
22.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Key information relating to the Subsequent Offering
21.12.20
Saga Pure ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
21.12.20
Saga Pure ASA - Private placement successfully completed
21.12.20
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES