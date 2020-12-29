 

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SPWH) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sportsman’s Warehouse announced on December 21, 2020, that it was entering an agreement to be acquired by Great American Outdoors Group (“Great American”) at a cash price of $18.00 per share. The investigation will determine if $18.00 per share is adequate consideration to the Company’s shareholders and if the Company’s officers and directors breached their fiduciary duty to shareholders regarding the deal with Great American.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

