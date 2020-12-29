 

BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2021.

About BankUnited, Inc.

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $35.0 billion at September 30, 2020, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida and in the New York metropolitan area. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.

