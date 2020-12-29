 

iCAD Announces Renowned Neuro-Oncologist Santosh Kesari, MD, PhD to Lead Post-Market Study for Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma (GBM) with FDA-cleared Xoft Brain IORT Technology to Support Clinical Adoption

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
International Multi-Center Study to Commence January 2021

University of Louisville’s Trial on IORT for Large Brain Lesion Treatments Accelerating

First European Patient Treated for Brain Metastasis with Xoft IORT System

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced the appointment of Santosh Kesari, MD, PhD, a world-renowned neuro-oncologist, as Principal Investigator of its International multi-center clinical trial evaluating the Xoft Axxent Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx) System as the sole radiation therapy to treat recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) following surgical excision of the malignancy. The study is planned to commence in January 2021 at leading academic institutions and community hospitals worldwide.

“GBM is one of the most aggressive cancers with very poor survival and innovative approaches are needed,” said Santosh Kesari, MD, PhD, Chair and Professor, Department of Translational Neurosciences and Neurotherapeutics at the John Wayne Cancer Institute in Santa Monica, California. “We are eager to open this international Phase II multi-center study using Xoft IORT as a potential new approach to local control of this devastating disease. In particular, if the results of this Phase II medical device trial confirm previously reported results, this innovative technology could rapidly be adopted since it is already cleared for use by the FDA for treatment of cancer anywhere in the body.”

According to Xoft Co-founder, Thomas W. Rusch, PhD, “Xoft IORT treatment applied to the brain is consistent with our long-term vision of being able to treat cancer and other proliferative disease anywhere in the body with electronic brachytherapy.”

In this prospective study, a single patient group of 80-100 participants with recurrent GBM will be treated with single fraction intra-operative radiation therapy (IORT) using the Xoft eBx System at the time of neurosurgical resection. The Xoft System is a 50 kV radiation oncology treatment solution that uses a miniaturized X-ray source to deliver a precise, concentrated dose of radiation directly to the tumor site while minimizing the risk of damage to healthy tissue in nearby areas of the brain, such as the optic system. The isotope-free radiation requires minimal shielding, enabling medical professionals to remain in the room during treatment.

