iRhythm Technologies to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



iRhythm’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.