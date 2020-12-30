 

Northfield Bank Furthering Commitment to Serve Its Customers and Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 01:59  |  13   |   |   

Announces Participation in the New Round of Paycheck Protection Program Funding and Dedication of Teams to Assist Small Businesses With 10 or Less Employees or Located in Low-to-Moderate Income Areas

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFBK), announced today that it will again participate in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to provide a vital source of capital to its customers and communities. Northfield also announced that it has dedicated resources to assist small businesses with ten or less employees and businesses located in low-to-moderate income areas in applying for the next round of PPP funding.

Steven M. Klein, President and CEO of Northfield Bank stated, “It is critical that our local small businesses have access to this important source of funding, and we at Northfield are committed to doing everything we can to help them navigate the application process.” Mr. Klein continued, “I’m proud that the Northfield team, including the efforts of Victory State Bank acquired by Northfield in July of this year, has originated nearly $150 million in PPP loans to over 1,400 businesses, with over 10,000 employees since the program’s inception.”

Northfield Bank will utilize its experienced processing teams and proven technology solutions to assist applicants throughout the process. In addition, Northfield has dedicated processing teams for small businesses with 10 or less employees and businesses in low-to-moderate income areas. Business owners in either of these two groups must be located in Northfield’s market area, but do not need to be an existing Northfield Bank customer.

Northfield will begin accepting PPP loan applications after the release of regulations and guidance by the Small Business Administration.

Current information about this program can be found at www.eNorthfield.com/pppservice.

About Northfield Bank
Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, is a $5.6 billion financial institution which operates 43 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and in Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union County, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com

Media Contact:
Damien Kane
732-499-7200 x2503
Director of Marketing
dkane@eNorthfield.com


Northfield Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northfield Bank Furthering Commitment to Serve Its Customers and Communities Announces Participation in the New Round of Paycheck Protection Program Funding and Dedication of Teams to Assist Small Businesses With 10 or Less Employees or Located in Low-to-Moderate Income AreasWOODBRIDGE, N.J., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
Kandi Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Agricultural Bank of China Hangzhou Branch
QuestCap Announces Name Change to Medivolve Inc.
Admiral Group plc announces sale of Penguin Portals and Preminen comparison businesses to RVU, the ...
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...