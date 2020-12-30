 

Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” Gold and Silver Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD PLUS MINING INC. (“Gold Plus” or the “Company”) (CSE :GPMI) (OTC: GPMNF) (FSE: 1I3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire highly prospective mineral claims (the “Lawyers North Property”) in BC’s famous “Golden Horseshoe” region contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s (BNCH – TSX.V) “Lawyers” Gold and Silver project that recently reported drilling intercepts of 2,360 g/t silver and 11.30 g/t gold over a 1 meter interval as well as 1.44 g/t gold equivalent over 102 meters.

Gold Plus’s new Lawyers North mineral claims cover approximately 7,307 acres (2,957 hectares) and when combined with the Company’s existing Lawyers East and West mineral claims cover a total of approximately 15,957 acres. Both GPMI claim groups are on trend with several mines found in the region, located at the south-eastern side of Benchmarks’ “Lawyers” property, below TDG Gold Corp’s “Baker” Mine and “Shasta” Mine and in line with the “Kemess” Mine further South East that hosts 2.7Moz of gold equivalent. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Properties.

Gold Plus is planning a 2021 exploration program on its three claim blocks that could include an airborne survey to further define magnetic targets as well as the mobilization of crews to conduct a sampling program to test outcrops and soil geochemistry aimed at identifying high priority drill targets.

The Lawyers North showing is located 8.0 kilometres southeast of Edozadelly Mountain, west of Lawyers North and 12.0 kilometres west-southwest of the Lawyers mine (094E 066) (Geological Survey of Canada Paper 81-1A, pages 241-246). The Lawyers North showing lies on the eastern edge of the Sustut Basin. It is composed of mid-Cretaceous to latest Cretaceous nonmarine strata of the Sustut Group. The Sustut Basin is a successor basin to the larger Bowser Basin to the west. The Bowser Lake Group consists of Middle Jurassic to mid-Cretaceous marine and nonmarine strata. Both groups and underlying strata of Stikinia were deformed by northeast-verging folds and thrust faults of the Skeena Fold Belt in Late Jurassic to latest Cretaceous or early Tertiary time (Geological Survey of Canada Paper 92-1A, pages 77-84).

