 

BlackRock Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 03:10  |  36   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 31, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 6, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.04600
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04100
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.08000
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.04200
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.10205
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.07900
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.11281
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.12065
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.28571
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.03854
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.04000
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.26845
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.28707
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.00000
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.54045
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.09280
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.08409
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.12341
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07000
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.12766
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.14924
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.06400
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.04200
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.04000
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.10000
Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 0.00000
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.29291
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.07200
Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 0.00000
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.03200
Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.08052
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.39722
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 1.00000
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.36838
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.35045
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.22724
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.15792
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.16618
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.10146
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05415
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.08994
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.18566
iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.42886
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.18602
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.06403
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.19616
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.16318
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.06604
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.04800
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.15440
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.07800
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.25771
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.10461
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.05228
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.05200
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.08574
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.04800
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.31711
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.18843
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.27571
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.50445
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.02176
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.23160
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.09826
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.33323
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.36573
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.12765
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.09119
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.22329
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.08151
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.17312
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.26765
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.18307
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.16440
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.11900
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.02381
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.05275
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.02469
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.03232
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.02800
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.16721
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.16495
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.06300
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.26070
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.15131
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.10998
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.07700
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.19230
iShares India Index ETF XID 0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.05100
iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.22586
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.17781
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.07351
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.01758
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.11727
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.10055
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.06830
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.11456
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.01000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.36814
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.13554
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.02359
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.27656
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.15161
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.22865
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.32574
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.16280
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.09579
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04300
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.08941
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.13350
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.19374
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.05200
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.04200
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.05000
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.03900
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.04600
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.11977
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.17347
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04300
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.04500
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.08764
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.26792
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03373
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.04336
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.03200
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.18308
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.05516
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.05000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.13771
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.40747
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.27305
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.08620
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.39501
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.16184
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.10604
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.31447
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.19649

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately US$7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.32 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$7.81 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/20.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

﻿Contact for Media:
Maeve Hannigan
T – 416-643-4058
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com


BlackRock Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlackRock Canada Announces Final December Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
Kandi Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Agricultural Bank of China Hangzhou Branch
QuestCap Announces Name Change to Medivolve Inc.
Admiral Group plc announces sale of Penguin Portals and Preminen comparison businesses to RVU, the ...
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
BlackRock to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on January 14th
22.12.20
BlackRock Canada Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs
22.12.20
BlackRock Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
18.12.20
BlackRock Canada Announces Unitholder Votes in Favour of Change to Investment Restrictions of the iShares Gold Bullion ETF and iShares Silver Bullion ETF
15.12.20
PRODUCT UPDATE: iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity Style Box ETFs
15.12.20
Morningstar and iShares Join Forces to Lead the Industry in Style Investing
08.12.20
LYNX: Blackrock: KI Geheimwaffe Aladdin
02.12.20
BlackRock Rebrands Three Alpha-Seeking Actively Managed ETFs To Help Investors Better Navigate Fund Offerings
01.12.20
BlackRock Unveils New Offering to Power Investors’ Transition to Net Zero Emissions

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.12.20
11
Klimaschutz-Wende beim Finanzgiganten?: BlackRock-Manager hören auf Greta: Nachhaltigkeit wird Inves