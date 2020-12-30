 

GAC MOTOR Affirmed Through Awards from Two Middle East Media Powerhouses, Boosting Its Reputation and Firepower for Future Development

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GAC MOTOR received back-to-back awards from two prominent media bodies in the Middle East -- Professional Automotive Vertical Media Arabs Turbo and the Fashionable Lifestyle Media Al Qiyady conferred the "Most Recommended SUV" and "Best Model Of The Year" awards respectively. With such strong affirmation of its brand, GAC MOTOR has experienced boosts in both its sales figures and reputation in the Middle Eastern market.

Affirmation from Professional Automotive and Leading Lifestyle Media Bodies in the Middle East

Having invested strategically in the Middle Eastern market over the years, GAC MOTOR has built up a strong brand reputation through products of high-quality and technology. As a result, GAC MOTOR has received accolades from authoritative media in the Middle East, one of which is the most influential professional automotive bodies -- Arabs Turbo.

As the trusted source of information for consumers, Arabs Turbo's website provides a wealth of information and professional analytical reports. Recently, they conducted comprehensive research on the popular SUV models in the Middle East market, and awarded the "Most Recommended SUV" to GAC MOTOR's star SUV Model, the GS5. The award was based on strong all-round performance and gleaming results gleaned from the research.

Other than the professional automotive world, GAC MOTOR has also made inroads into the fashion circles. With its unique design and supreme driving experience, praise has also been received from the Middle Eastern Lifestyle Media -- Focused on men's lifestyles, the leading and prominent media Al Qiyady presented the GS5 with the "Best Model of the Year" award for 2020, based on its successful fusion of form and function, appearance and technology. They believe that this car carries the distinctive flavor of the successful career man. 

GAC MOTOR’s GS5 - approved by individual car owners and professional organizations alike

Undoubtedly, the engine that is powering GAC MOTOR's growth in the Middle East has been the favorable feedback from media and car owners. This year has seen the unrelenting introduction of GAC MOTOR's blockbuster models, bringing a wide range of high-quality choices to the consumers. The UAE and Saudi Arabia markets posted glowing growing figures, in stark disregard of the gloomy pandemic situation. Moving forward, GAC MOTOR will continue to expand strategically into global markets, bringing this enjoyable automotive experience to customers all over the world.

