Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap Advisory Board

Amp is an energy transition platform company. Founded in 2009, Amp has become one of the leading global renewables companies having successfully developed and built over 1.8 gigawatts renewable generation projects, hybrid generation plus battery storage projects, and stand-alone battery storage projects around the world, alongside a further 2.0 GW of generation and 2.2 GWh of battery storage assets in construction or entering construction in 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE") . The Company is pleased to appoint Mr. Dave Rogers, Founder & CEO of Amp Energy (“Amp”) to the advisory board of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”). As previously announced on October 28, 2020, the Company invested in PowerTap as part of its investment strategy in the hydrogen sector.

With the addition of Amp X, its fully-integrated proprietary digital energy platform, providing a diverse portfolio of disruptive and interoperable solutions, including a state-of-the-art smart transformer, to address the energy transition by enabling the real-time autonomous management and optimized dispatch of all forms of distributed generation and loads across the grid, Amp has emerged as a differentiated and unique global energy transition platform.

Based in Toronto, Canada, with operations throughout North America, Japan, Australia, India, the UK, Iberia and the Czech Republic, Amp’s international team brings deep expertise and thought leadership to every aspect of the energy industry.

Amp has successfully raised over $2.5Bn of ESG-focused capital from global pension funds, two of the Walton family offices, Apollo Group, Power Corp and others.

Prior to Mr. Rogers founding Amp in 2009, he was the head of carbon markets and Front Street Capital, a $3.5Bn investment manager, where he was responsible for the origination, sale and trading of carbon credits both privately and through public exchanges globally.

Mr. Rogers commented “The global energy transition is in full swing and hydrogen will play a critical role in the future as we move away from fossil-based generation and transportation. The proprietary PowerTap technology provides critical and unique advantages over the rest of the field, which is why I’m particularity excited about helping the company grow rapidly over the coming years.”