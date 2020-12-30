EQS-News Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure
Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure
"With FDA's authorization and the extraordinary dedication of our twelve clinical trial sites, we were able to take a drug not formulated or administered to patients in IV form since 2005 and advance it to the clinic in ten weeks. We hope that the highly encouraging results seen in the most critically-ill COVID-19 patients treated in our expanded access program can be replicated in patients who have Critical COVID-19 without an advanced comorbidity" said Prof. Jonathan Javitt, CEO and founder of NeuroRx, Inc. "The FDA did not agree to grant EUA, as applied for in September, based upon the open-label study reported earlier, but has advised us that they remain committed to working with us in the development of our product and will promptly review the forthcoming data from this randomized trial. Until that time, available stocks of ZYESAMITM (RLF-100TM) will continue to be administered under our Expanded Access Protocol and individual patient requests under Right to Try laws."
Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief, said: "We congratulate NeuroRx on the successful completion of patient enrollment in this crucial pivotal clinical study and look forward to the top line results. Our fervent hope is for RLF-100TM to bring benefit to critically ill patients suffering the consequences of COVID-19 infection."
