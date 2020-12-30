 

Polarcus awarded 3D Project in Asia Pacific

Polarcus Limited (“Polarcus” or the “Company”) (OSE: PLCS) announces that a letter of award has been received for providing 3D seismic data acquisition services in Asia Pacific. The project has an expected duration of 2.5 months and is scheduled to commence in Q1 2021, subject to relevant approvals.

 

Contacts

Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO
+971 50 559 8175
hp.burlid@polarcus.com

Lars Oestergaard, COO
+971 54 791 0564
lars.oestergaard@polarcus.com

 

About Polarcus

﻿Polarcus (OSE: PLCS) is a focused geophysical service provider of safe and environmentally responsible marine acquisition services globally. Our geophysical offering is driven by innovation and collaboration to provide clients with better seismic data faster. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance seismic vessels with 3D and 4D imaging capabilities, which incorporate leading-edge technologies for improved environmental performance and operational efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced priority processing solutions including Cirrus, a suite of cloud-based applications and services designed to bring clients closer to acquired seismic data, enabling faster and better informed exploration decisions. The Company services its clients globally from its head office in Dubai and regional offices located in Houston, London, Singapore and delivers Group asset management services from Oslo. For more information, visit www.polarcus.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Disclaimer

