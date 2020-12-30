 

Arcadis starts buyback program to repurchase up to 0.5 million shares to cover existing obligations under employee incentive plans

Amsterdam, 30 December 2020 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced the start of a share buyback program to repurchase up to 0.5 million shares to cover existing obligations under employee incentive plans. Arcadis will hold the repurchased shares as treasury shares until they are distributed to its participants.

The share buyback program will be executed within the parameters of the exemption for buyback programs provided by Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The buyback will be within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting including, but not limited to, the current limitation that the repurchase price is at a price that is equal to at least the nominal value of the ordinary shares, and at most the listed share price plus 10%. For this purpose, the listed share price is calculated as the average of the share closing price according to the Daily Official List of Euronext N.V., Amsterdam, on each of the five trading days preceding the date on which the shares are acquired.

The share buyback program will be executed by an intermediary to allow for share buybacks in the open market during both open and closed periods. Overviews of all transactions under this program will be published in weekly press releases and on the website of Arcadis (https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

