 

Hofseth Biocare ASA Disclosure of large shareholdings in Hofseth BioCare ASA

Hofseth International AS ("HI"), has today transferred all shares from four wholly owned subsidiaries, Hofseth AS, Seafood Farmers of Norway AS, Hofseth Aalesund AS and Hofseth Logistics AS, to HI, and hence surpassed a threshold for disclosure of large shareholdings. The transfer price is NOK 9.20 per share, equal to the closing price on 29 December 2020.

After the transaction, HI’s total shareholding is 58,881,778 shares, equal to 16.59 % of the total outstanding shares and voting rights in Hofseth BioCare ASA.

For further information, please contact:
Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +47 936 32 966
E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products currently targeting the consumer health market. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within the products that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are in development for the protection of the Gastro-Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation, including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotising enterocolitis, as a Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and as a treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia, all using peptide fractions of Salmon Protein Hydrolysate. Preclinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD ("smokers lung") as well as clinical work in COVID.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and collagen-calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Menlo Park and Tokyo. HBC is listed on Oslo Børs with ticker "HBC". More information about Hofseth BioCare at hofsethbiocare.com and facebook.com/hofsethbiocare

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


