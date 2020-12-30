 

CGG CGG Converts a Vendor Loan into Shearwater Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 07:30  |  17   |   |   

CGG Converts a Vendor Loan into Shearwater Shares﻿

Paris, December 30, 2020

On December 29, 2020, CGG SA converted a Vendor Note issued by Shearwater Group on January 8, 2020 with the amount of 49,399,176 US Dollars into shareholding in Shearwater Geoservices Holding AS. Through this transaction, CGG SA subscribed to 1,958,248 Class A shares, corresponding to 3.30% of the total outstanding shares and 3.34% of the shares having voting rights in Shearwater Geoservices Holding AS. 

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,000 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2
CGG share Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGG CGG Converts a Vendor Loan into Shearwater Shares CGG Converts a Vendor Loan into Shearwater Shares﻿ Paris, December 30, 2020 On December 29, 2020, CGG SA converted a Vendor Note issued by Shearwater Group on January 8, 2020 with the amount of 49,399,176 US Dollars into shareholding in Shearwater …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 14
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
Kandi Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Agricultural Bank of China Hangzhou Branch
QuestCap Announces Name Change to Medivolve Inc.
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
15.12.20
CGG: CGG, PGS and TGS Announce Strategic Partnership for shared Multi-Client Data Offerings
14.12.20
CGG: Sercel Wins Second Saudi Mega-Crew Equipment Contract
09.12.20
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
28
CGG - neue WKN nach reverse-split