Nicox’s Partner Ocumension Therapeutics Initiates ZERVIATE Phase 3 Clinical Trial in China

About ZERVIATE

ZERVIATETM (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24% is a novel formulation of cetirizine developed and approved for the first time for topical application in the eye for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Cetirizine, the active ingredient in ZYRTEC, is a second-generation antihistamine (H1 receptor antagonist) that binds competitively to histamine receptor sites. Cetirizine, in approved oral formulations, has a well-characterized systemic efficacy and safety profile with worldwide exposure resulting from 20 years of oral use. ZERVIATE was developed by Nicox as the first and only formulation of cetirizine for topical application in the eye.

About Allergic Conjunctivitis

Allergic conjunctivitis occurs when an allergic reaction causes conjunctivitis. Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the thin layer of tissue that lines the outside of the white surface of the eye and the inner surface of the eyelids. It may affect one or both eyes. The signs and symptoms may include eye redness, excessive watering, itchy burning eyes, discharge, blurred vision and increased sensitivity to light.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel, second-generation nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3 Nicox Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







