The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 29 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.9576 £ 22.7983 Estimated MTD return 3.07 % 2.69 % Estimated YTD return 13.35 % 10.48 % Estimated ITD return 159.58 % 127.98 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 19.70 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -24.11 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -21.05 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A